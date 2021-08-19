Kalata One Day Volume Hits $996,169.00 (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Kalata has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $996,169.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00056445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.14 or 0.00150651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,682.80 or 1.00265303 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.97 or 0.00919192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,152.94 or 0.06771890 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

