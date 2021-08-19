Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on KRT shares. Truist started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRT. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,856,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,753,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,420,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.91. 12,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,570. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

