Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.39

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.39 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.04). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 519,872 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.39. The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64.

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioÂ-Kaavi region in Finland; and the SeitaperÃ¤ diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

