Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $34.53

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $33.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million and a P/E ratio of 33.52.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
