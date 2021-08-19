Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $34.53

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.53, but opened at $33.00. Karooooo shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair set a $35.13 target price on shares of Karooooo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Investec started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Karooooo in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Karooooo alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million and a P/E ratio of 33.52.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karooooo Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,615,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,691,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,403,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 0.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Company Profile (NASDAQ:KARO)

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.