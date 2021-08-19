Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 17,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.85.
About Kasikornbank Public
See Also: What is the NASDAQ?
Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.