Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Update

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 17,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86. Kasikornbank Public has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Get Kasikornbank Public alerts:

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; mobile banking services; and digital banking.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Kasikornbank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kasikornbank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.