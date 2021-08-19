Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Orlando Zayas Purchases 25,000 Shares

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) CEO Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Orlando Zayas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Katapult alerts:

On Wednesday, August 11th, Orlando Zayas purchased 25,000 shares of Katapult stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00.

Shares of KPLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The stock had a trading volume of 64,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $19.65.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 59.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.