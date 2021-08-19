Kava.io 1-Day Volume Tops $126.32 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 19th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $539.17 million and $126.32 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.62 or 0.00014178 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00064928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.34 or 0.00311251 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009409 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,138.52 or 0.02438244 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 142,022,408 coins and its circulating supply is 81,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava.io Coin Trading

