Kava Tops One Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00067179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.00304374 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00046251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00009301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013957 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.