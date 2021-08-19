Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,325 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.79. 51,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,967. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

