Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 1,740 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $351,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.90. 113,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,654,225. The company has a market cap of $128.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.79 and a twelve month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

