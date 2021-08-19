Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $15,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 117,672 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after acquiring an additional 11,449 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000.

SCHF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 52,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,848. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.78. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

