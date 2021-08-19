Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP traded up $2.15 on Thursday, hitting $210.62. The company had a trading volume of 45,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.68. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $217.15.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

