Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $355.90. 481,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,055,828. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $377.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $350.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,590,069 shares of company stock valued at $897,034,631 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

