Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.18. The company had a trading volume of 107,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,853. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $175.98 and a 12 month high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.30.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.