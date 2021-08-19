Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Griffon worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Griffon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.43. 1,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.50. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 3.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

