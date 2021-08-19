Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,460,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,849,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Unilever by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,502,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,442 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,712,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,398,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 936,202 shares in the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Shares of UL traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.05. 112,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,911. The company has a market capitalization of $147.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

