Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $13,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,983,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,169. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $106.13 and a twelve month high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.06.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.