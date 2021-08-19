Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $20,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $108.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

