Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GDRX traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 17,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,284. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver purchased 195,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.70 per share, with a total value of $6,184,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,688 shares of company stock worth $53,634,893 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

