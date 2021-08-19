Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 24,130 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,130 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $45.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.19.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

