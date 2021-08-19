Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Takes $1.49 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,362,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $13,586,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,240,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,560,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,842,000.

DFUS traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,048. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.75.

