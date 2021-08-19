KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $19.98

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $19.00. KE shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 121,894 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. 86 Research raised KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.92.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

