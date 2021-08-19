KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.83

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.96 ($0.03). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.86 ($0.02), with a volume of 4,495,877 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £40.07 million and a PE ratio of -9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.83.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

