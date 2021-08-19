Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.11.

Shares of K stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.16. The company had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,587. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.04.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

