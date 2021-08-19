Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

PPRUY stock traded down $3.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 258,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,664. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 0.81. Kering has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

