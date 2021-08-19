Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,953,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $284.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.71, a PEG ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

