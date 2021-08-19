Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 61,605 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

NYSE:COP opened at $53.53 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

