Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.22 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%.

