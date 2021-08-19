Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,207 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,506,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,016,000 after purchasing an additional 641,305 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 459,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 814,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 442,759 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.

