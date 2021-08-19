Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEAMERICAN GGN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $4.32.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

