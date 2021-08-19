Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 84,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,641.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 299.7% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 51,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

PSTG stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

