Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. WBI Investments increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.10.

