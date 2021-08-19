Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $71.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

