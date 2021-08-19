Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. The firm has a market cap of $148.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

