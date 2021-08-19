Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 60.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,085 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

VWO stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

