Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,161,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $13.93 on Thursday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

