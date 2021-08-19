Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 229.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $141.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $146.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

