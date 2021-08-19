Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 8,975 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after purchasing an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,515,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678,560 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $33.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

