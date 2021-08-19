Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

