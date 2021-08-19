Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,468 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $120.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

