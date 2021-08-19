Key Financial Inc Buys 2,119 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.4% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,654,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,030,828. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.