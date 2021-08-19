Key Financial Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,934 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Key Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.80. 85,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,256. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.21 and a 12 month high of $90.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

