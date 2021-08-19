Key Financial Inc Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,388 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $39.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,425. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

