Key Financial Inc Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Key Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of Key Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $48.80. The company had a trading volume of 57,211,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,514,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

