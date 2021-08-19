KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Shares Down 0.1%

KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.45 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 5,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.