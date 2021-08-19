KickToken [new] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (KICK)

KickToken [new] (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. KickToken [new] has a market cap of $22.44 million and $2.70 million worth of KickToken [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken [new] has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00057400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.00 or 0.00872356 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

KickToken [new] Coin Profile

KICK is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2019. KickToken [new]’s total supply is 1,495,063,987 coins. KickToken [new]’s official Twitter account is @KickEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

