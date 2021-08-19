Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $122,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ KBAL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 1,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,133. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $446.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kimball International had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Kimball International by 55,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kimball International by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kimball International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

