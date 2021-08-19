KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53,922.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $709,437.18 and $53,922.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00841953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00101994 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,200,903,200 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official website is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.