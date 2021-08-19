KIMCHI.finance Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. KIMCHI.finance has a market cap of $709,437.18 and approximately $53,922.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00055583 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00841953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00046957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00101994 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,200,903,200 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

Buying and Selling KIMCHI.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

