Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €88.55 ($104.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €90.02 ($105.91) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €90.12. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.